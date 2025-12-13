OKC Thunder Health Could Make for Tough Starting Lineup Decision

Oklahoma City will be as healthy as it’s been all season, and the starting lineup could reflect that.

Over the first month and a half of the season, the Thunder have dominated their competition. Yet, they’ve not played a single second with their main starting lineup from last season on the floor.

With Isaiah Hartenstein’s calf strain coming right as Jalen Williams made his season debut in late November, the Thunder will get their first chance to see those two on the floor together on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs in Vegas. With Isaiah Joe as the only other Thunder player to play this season on the injury report, this will be the healthiest the Thunder have been all season.

Of course, with the Thunder being in a position to use their championship starting five for the first time this season, it would make plenty of sense for Mark Daigneault to roll that group on the floor for opening tip. With Victor Wembanyama back in the fold for the Spurs, a double-big look might make the most sense, but Daigneault always has options.

While the starting lineups over the first 25 games have mostly been a matter of circumstance, the Thunder will finally have to make a tough decision in that department. Over the first 25 games, the Thunder have six players who have started every game they’ve played in.

Going into Saturday night, it’s obvious that the Thunder’s star trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will all be in the starting five.

Last season, the only real decision to be made from there was whether to go double-big with Hartenstein or go small and allow Cason Wallace to be in the starting five. However, there could be another interesting decision this season if Daigneault is willing to have Lu Dort come off the bench.

Nov 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) runs down the court against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Throughout the early portion of the season, Wallace’s defense has been arguably among the best in the entire league. Leading the league in steals while averaging more points and shooting better overall and from beyond the arc than Dort, Wallace has a real case to make his way into the starting five, even if the double bigs are deployed.

Dort has come off the bench only nine times in his career and just once since his rookie season, but considering Wallace’s growth, it might be nearly impossible for Daigneault to keep him on the bench. In any case, it’s hard to imagine the starting five will change much for the Thunder.

Every player is always ready to make an impact when their name is called, and Daigneault simply has the luxury of having six starters to choose from as the Thunder look to advance to the NBA Cup final for the second straight year.