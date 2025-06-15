OKC Thunder Could Use Finals Boost From Veteran Forward
One of the Thunder’s longest-tenured players could be the key to taking home the title.
On Friday night, Oklahoma City secured a 111-104 win in Indiana in Game 4 to tie the series. With a 2-2 matchup headed back to Paycom Center, the Thunder still have some adjustments to make if they want to take firm control of the Finals.
One of those adjustments could be as simple as playing a key role player more as the series goes on. While the Thunder have many options, Kenrich Williams might be the perfect fit for Oklahoma City moving forward.
Against Indiana, the Thunder have struggled to find the ideal players off the bench outside of Alex Caruso. In this series, Williams could help the Thunder add to some key areas, while also not having some of the same drawbacks as other options.
In the Finals, Williams has seen meaningful minutes in both Thunder wins but has had limited run in the two losses. While winning and losing is far more complex than just looking at Williams’ minutes total, the Thunder have outscored the Pacers in Williams’ minutes in both wins.
There might even be a discussion to be had about Williams entering the starting lineup. Compared to Oklahoma City’s other fifth starters in this series, Williams gives the versatility of the five-out approach with Cason Wallace, but he also allows the Thunder to get a bigger body on Pascal Siakam early, as seen when Isaiah Hartenstein started.
After playing almost no role in the first two rounds, Williams has found some moments in the final two series where he can provide a much-needed spark. He is never afraid to be physical, and his all-around skillset allows him to take on any role offensively.
Along with his ability to fit in perfectly with any group, Williams has also been key to the Thunder’s small-ball lineups throughout his career. While it seems like the Thunder might want to limit no-center lineups, having Williams play the five is perhaps their best option in those situations.
With Game 5 looming, the Thunder need to make some final adjustments, and Mark Daigneault’s biggest move could simply be to trust a player who has been in Oklahoma City through it all.