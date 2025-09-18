SI 2025 Power List: The 12 Most Influential Power Couples in Sports
This story is part of Sports Illustrated’s 2025 Power List, honoring the 50 most influential figures in sports right now. Read more in the October issue and check out who made this year’s Power Siblings and the Next Generation.
What happens when two influential individuals come together as a single unit? You get dynamic duos that dominate headlines and the hearts of fans. Here are 12 of sport’s most prominent power couples in 2025.
A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo
Perhaps it’s the lasting impact of Love & Basketball, but who doesn’t want to see two elite hoopers together? Their public personas are a perfect match: both are deadly serious on the court and disarmingly charming off it.
Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi
They’ve remained private throughout their 24-year marriage, but the couple has been lured back to the court—by the burgeoning sport of pickleball. In February they won the third edition of the Pickleball Slam and the $1 million purse that came with the title.
Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers
While the genesis of their recently publicized romance is private, they were UConn teammates, leading the Huskies to the 2025 NCAA title. With Bueckers starring for the Wings and Fudd likely to be a top pick next year, Pazzi is the next WNBA “It” couple.
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles
Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, but in recent years, she’s seemed keen to adopt a less-winning identity: Bears fan. Her fame, coupled with that of the Chicago safety, has crossed into mainstream culture, as they walked the Met Gala red carpet together in May.
Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim
Another Olympic medalist/football star pairing popped up in a surprising red carpet appearance at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in May. Since then, the snowboarder has been spotted supporting the Browns’ edge rusher during training camp.
Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman
Individually, the tennis wunderkind and the soccer sensation have garnered attention for their magnetic personalities and represent the next big American star of their respective sports. Together, their powers have only multiplied.
Ashley Kerr and Mark Daigneault
The trophy cabinet in the Kerr-Daigneault household is overflowing. The Thunder coach brought the Larry O’Brien Trophy to OKC this year, while his wife has led the Sooners’ women’s gymnastics team to three national championships as an assistant coach.
Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion
Since making their red carpet debut in July, the four-time NBA champion has featured heavily on the rapper’s social media. Posts showing the two working out and boating together, while using pet names like “babe,” are nothing short of endearing.
Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes
The former LSU gymnast and the Pirates pitcher are a power couple for their time. With eight million TikTok followers, Dunne is one of the most lucrative creators online. Her social media savvy and his flamethrowing have shot them to celebrity status.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson
The UNC football coach’s relationship with a Miss Maine contestant, and their 49-year age gap, has raised eyebrows. A string of bizarre social media posts, public appearances and sit-down interview snafus has only added to the circus surrounding them.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Much like the NFL and the music industry machines, this coupling has snowballed into an all-consuming capitalist enterprise. Their romance has whipped the public into a frenzy, inspired pop hits, and made many entities, namely the NFL, a fortune.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
No pairing on this list has changed the sports landscape quite like this one, as the relationship inspired the Reddit cofounder to invest heavily into women’s sports. The couple and their two daughters have stakes in women’s soccer, basketball and track.