SI

SI 2025 Power List: The 12 Most Influential Power Couples in Sports

As individuals, these stars are at the top of their games. But together their influence transcends sports and sends them into the cultural zeitgeist.

Clare Brennan

Aces center A‘ja Wilson (left) and Heat center Bam Adebayo first sparked dating rumors last summer ahead of the Paris Olympics.
Aces center A‘ja Wilson (left) and Heat center Bam Adebayo first sparked dating rumors last summer ahead of the Paris Olympics. / Mike Lawrence/NBAE/Getty Images
In this story:

This story is part of Sports Illustrated’s 2025 Power List, honoring the 50 most influential figures in sports right now. Read more in the October issue and check out who made this year’s Power Siblings and the Next Generation.

What happens when two influential individuals come together as a single unit? You get dynamic duos that dominate headlines and the hearts of fans. Here are 12 of sport’s most prominent power couples in 2025. 

A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo

Perhaps it’s the lasting impact of Love & Basketball, but who doesn’t want to see two elite hoopers together? Their public personas are a perfect match: both are deadly serious on the court and disarmingly charming off it.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

They’ve remained private throughout their 24-year marriage, but the couple has been lured back to the court—by the burgeoning sport of pickleball. In February they won the third edition of the Pickleball Slam and the $1 million purse that came with the title.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers

While the genesis of their recently publicized romance is private, they were UConn teammates, leading the Huskies to the 2025 NCAA title. With Bueckers starring for the Wings and Fudd likely to be a top pick next year, Pazzi is the next WNBA “It” couple.

Jonathan Owens of the Chicago Bears kisses his wife, gymnast Simone Biles
Jonathan Owens (left) and Simone Biles were married in April 2023. / Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, but in recent years, she’s seemed keen to adopt a less-winning identity: Bears fan. Her fame, coupled with that of the Chicago safety, has crossed into mainstream culture, as they walked the Met Gala red carpet together in May.

Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim

Another Olympic medalist/football star pairing popped up in a surprising red carpet appearance at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in May. Since then, the snowboarder has been spotted supporting the Browns’ edge rusher during training camp.

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman

Individually, the tennis wunderkind and the soccer sensation have garnered attention for their magnetic personalities and represent the next big American star of their respective sports. Together, their powers have only multiplied.

Ashley Kerr and Mark Daigneault

The trophy cabinet in the Kerr-Daigneault household is overflowing. The Thunder coach brought the Larry O’Brien Trophy to OKC this year, while his wife has led the Sooners’ women’s gymnastics team to three national championships as an assistant coach.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion

Since making their red carpet debut in July, the four-time NBA champion has featured heavily on the rapper’s social media. Posts showing the two working out and boating together, while using pet names like “babe,” are nothing short of endearing.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes

The former LSU gymnast and the Pirates pitcher are a power couple for their time. With eight million TikTok followers, Dunne is one of the most lucrative creators online. Her social media savvy and his flamethrowing have shot them to celebrity status.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

The UNC football coach’s relationship with a Miss Maine contestant, and their 49-year age gap, has raised eyebrows. A string of bizarre social media posts, public appearances and sit-down interview snafus has only added to the circus surrounding them.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce (right) proposed to Taylor Swift ahead of the 2025 NFL season. / David Eulitt/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Much like the NFL and the music industry machines, this coupling has snowballed into an all-consuming capitalist enterprise. Their romance has whipped the public into a frenzy, inspired pop hits, and made many entities, namely the NFL, a fortune.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

No pairing on this list has changed the sports landscape quite like this one, as the relationship inspired the Reddit cofounder to invest heavily into women’s sports. The couple and their two daughters have stakes in women’s soccer, basketball and track.

Published
Clare Brennan
CLARE BRENNAN

Clare Brennan is an associate editor for Sports Illustrated focused on women’s sports. Before joining SI in October 2022, she worked as an associate editor at Just Women’s Sports and as an associate producer for WDET in Detroit. Brennan has a bachelor's in international studies from the University of Wisconsin and a master's in art history from Wayne State University.

Home/Sports Illustrated