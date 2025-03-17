OKC Thunder Cruise to 16-Point Win Over Bucks, Sweep Three-Game Trip
The Oklahoma City Thunder swept its three-game road trip by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105 on Sunday night. The Thunder improved to 27-7 on the road and 26-8 against teams at or above .500.
Isaiah Hartenstein scored a career-high 24 points on 11-for-15 shooting. He added 12 rebounds (two offensive), three assists and helped hold Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo to his fourth game below 50% shooting all season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 31 points on 11-for-27 shooting, eight assists, a rebound and a block. Chet Holmgren finished with 16 points on nine shots, eight rebounds and three assists.
Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso each reached double-digits while combining for nine rebounds and seven assists off Oklahoma City's bench. Joe drained five 3-pointers and Caruso made multiple and-one layups.
Statistic
Thunder
Bucks
Points
121
105
2-Pointers
36-for-60
20-for-49
3-Pointers
10-for-29
13-for-34
Free Throws
19-for-25
26-for-33
Turnovers
9
9
Offensive Rebounds
8
9
The Thunder started Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, Hartenstein, Cason Wallace and Kenrich Williams.
The Bucks started Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.
Holmgren converted a right-wing 3-pointer and 12-foot floater on Oklahoma City's first two possessions before finding Hartenstein on a pick-and-roll layup. Antetokounmpo then made an early mark for Milwaukee — he bottomed a tough fadeaway over Holmgren, picked up two assists and drew transition free throws in two minutes. Both teams made six of their first nine field goals.
Gilgeous-Alexander dished out two assists to Hartenstein, including an alley-oop lob, and Joe knocked down a moving 3-pointer as the Thunder went on a 9-1 run from 5:08 to 3:18. However, Oklahoma City did not score for the rest of the quarter. Gary Trent Jr. swished back-to-back jumpers and Lillard nailed a long triple to ensure the Bucks held a 26-24 lead after the opening frame. Milwaukee did not commit a turnover in the first 12 minutes.
The Thunder scored on its first five second-quarter possessions. Hartenstein made two interior finishes, including a wide-open dunk from Holmgren, and assisted Joe on two jumpers. Holmgren nailed a mid-range look off a Hartenstein pindown screen to force a Bucks timeout five minutes into the quarter. Oklahoma City outscored Milwaukee by eight points before Gilgeous-Alexander checked back in.
Antetokounmpo threw down a powerful reverse dunk over Holmgren with 4:42 left before halftime — the Bucks' final first-half score. Milwaukee shot 0-for-6 and committed two turnovers on its last eight second-quarter possessions. Gilgeous-Alexander racked up eight points in three minutes to help increase the Thunder's lead to 53-41 at the half. He made five of seven 2-pointers but missed all four 3-point attempts in the first two quarters.
Oklahoma City executed a scoring flurry with a Hartenstein floater, Holmgren layup and Gilgeous-Alexander jumper. Wallace then swished a wide-open corner three from a baseline Kenrich Williams pass, extending the Thunder's lead to 19 points two minutes into the third quarter. Both teams scored on six straight trips from 7:25 to 6:18, including two Gilgeous-Alexander step-back jumpers and two Prince field goals.
Hartenstein reached 20 points with his fourth floater and dimed Caruso for a cutting layup before heading to the bench with three minutes left in the quarter. Aaron Wiggins scored his first seven points in a 76-second stretch and Gilgeous-Alexander closed the frame with a contested fadeaway and two free throws. Oklahoma City led 92-74 with a quarter to go.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Joe drilled his fifth 3-pointer and Holmgren rebounded Joe's miss for a putback dunk on consecutive possessions — which built the Thunder's lead to 25 points.
Oklahoma City returns home to play the Philadelphia 76ers this Wednesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. CST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.