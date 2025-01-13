OKC Thunder Cruise to 41-Point Win Over Washington Wizards
The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Washington Wizards 136-95 Sunday night. Oklahoma City finished with its largest win by margin of the 2024-25 season, beating out a 37-point victory against the Toronto Raptors, and held its opponent under 100 points for the 17th time in 38 games.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his 10,000th career point on a free throw with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. He scored 27 points in 30 minutes, offsetting a 5-for-17 shooting performance with 16 made free throws on 17 attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals with a game-high +30 plus-minus.
Seven Thunder players reached double-digit points. Aaron Wiggins racked up 23 points on 12 shots, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block off the bench. Cason Wallace scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including two triples.
Two-way forward Alex Ducas scored his first NBA points in the game's closing minutes — a left-corner 3-pointer on a Wiggins feed. Gilgeous-Alexander picked up an immediate technical foul from the bench celebrating the play.
Statistic
Thunder
Wizards
Points
136
95
2-Pointers
32-for-60
19-for-37
3-Pointers
13-for-35
9-for-46
Free Throws
33-for-35
30-for-33
Turnovers
13
16
Offensive Rebounds
15
8
The Thunder started Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Luguentz Dort and Cason Wallace for the fifth straight game.
The Wizards started Jordan Poole, Carlton Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyle Kuzma and Alexandre Sarr.
Wallace picked Poole's pocket and Dort intercepted a lazy pass on the first two Thunder defensive possessions — Gilgeous-Alexander drew two free throws on a transition opportunity to put Oklahoma City on the board. Wallace then maneuvered around an off-ball Hartenstein screen for a catch-and-shoot triple. The Wizards went seven possessions without making a field goal but made three of their next four attempts, including a Poole and-one layup.
Jaylin Williams rebounded a missed Isaiah Joe 3-pointer and found Dort cutting to the basket for an uncontested dunk right after checking in. He made another bounce pass to Joe for a lefty layup two possessions later. Washington rookie Kyshawn George deflected a bad top-of-the-key pass from Kenrich Williams and attacked Joe on back-to-back trips, picking up four free throws.
Oklahoma City scored 16 points on its last seven first-quarter possessions. Gilgeous-Alexander made an and-one bank shot, assisted Joe out of a double team and made his first three of the night on consecutive trips down the floor. Jaylin Williams made a running floater and drilled a 3-pointer from Wiggins with a second remaining. The Thunder led 37-25 after the first frame.
Hartenstein converted a 12-foot floater and found Wallace in the dunker's spot for a reverse layup before Wiggins swished a turnaround jumper, continuing Oklahoma City's productive offense with Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench. Poole committed his third turnover four minutes into the second quarter, leading to a Wiggins fastbreak layup that gave the Thunder a 20-point advantage.
Oklahoma City held the Wizards to four points in the last six minutes before halftime, taking a 67-43 lead into the break. Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams shot a combined 5-for-18 from the field during the first two quarters, though they made all 15 drawn free throws. Dort converted his three first-half mid-range attempts — he entered the night shooting 7-for-22 on 2-pointers from 10 feet to the 3-point line.
The Thunder matched its first quarter with 37 third-quarter points, shooting 10-for-20 overall and 5-for-8 on 3-pointers. Dort, Jalen Williams, Wiggins and Kenrich Williams made left-corner threes in that order during the frame. Oklahoma City led 104-69 with one quarter to go.
Wallace poked the ball from George and assisted Wiggins for a breakaway dunk — the teams' sixth combined point in four fourth-quarter minutes. The Thunder's second unit opted for five 3-point attempts in that span, missing all five, though its defense prevented Washington from getting any closer.
Oklahoma City concludes its four-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers this Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. CST.
