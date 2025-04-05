OKC Thunder Crushed on Glass, Blasted by Houston Rockets 125-111
The Oklahoma City Thunder's 11-game winning streak and 11-game road winning streaks both ended with a 125-111 loss to the No. 2 Houston Rockets on Friday night. Oklahoma City suffered its second-worst loss and fourth double-digit loss of the 2024-25 season.
Houston registered 14 offensive rebounds, including six from Steven Adams, and scorer 50 paint points.
Jalen Green scored a game-high 34 points on 11-for-24 shooting and 9-for-10 free throws. He added five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block.
Alperen Sengun finished with 31 points on 11-for-21 shooting, four assists, three steals and two rebounds. Amen Thompson tallied 16 points with two threes, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal.
Jalen Williams led Thunder scorers with 33 points on 13-for-21 shooting.
Statistic
Thunder
Rockets
Points
111
125
2-Pointers
30-for-54
32-for-63
3-Pointers
13-for-35
13-for-29
Free Throws
12-for-15
22-for-26
Turnovers
15
13
Offensive Rebounds
7
14
The Thunder started Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
The Rockets started Fred VanVleet, Green, Amen Thompson, Sengun and Adams.
Holmgren swished a 3-pointer to open the night's scoring before Houston scored on eight of its first 10 possessions, taking a 17-12 lead four and a half minutes in. Thompson threw down multiple transition dunks and Sengun dominated the Thunder's half-court defense, making three driving shots and drawing two free throws in a one-on-one clash against Holmgren. Gilgeous-Alexander then scored 10 straight points for Oklahoma City with an array of mid-range jumpers.
Green racked up 14 first-quarter points, including an acrobatic reverse alley-oop from Tari Eason in transition. He also made three jumpers, including a triple, and drew a 3-point shooting foul on Kenrich Williams. The Thunder went scoreless from 4:29 to 1:36 and forced just one Houston turnover in the quarter. The Rockets led 35-28 after 12 minutes.
Eason, VanVleet and Thompson drained triples to begin the second quarter, countering seven consecutive Jalen Williams points. Houston then grabbed five offensive rebounds on its first three possessions after Sengun returned, as Adams layed in consecutive putbacks to force a Thunder timeout — and open up a 52-37 lead midway through the frame.
Thompson — who entered the night shooting 26.7% on 3-pointers this season — knocked down his second of the quarter before a Jae'Sean Tate three gave the Rockets a 20-point advantage. Sengun reached 19 points with a driving layup and Smith Jr. splashed a transition triple to put the Thunder in a truly dicey situation, but it scored seven straight points to cut Houston's lead to 69-53 at the break. The Rockets scored 19 transition points in the first two quarters.
Adams and Hartenstein traded second-chance layups immediately after the break. Green made a catch-and-shoot three from Sengun, but Gilgeous-Alexander responded with a strip and layup for his first score and shot attempt since the first quarter. Holmgren knocked down his fourth and fifth triples in short succession to bring a Rockets timeout. He also blocked two straight Green layups midway through the quarter.
Jalen Williams made three layups from 7:41 to 2:02 — although his teammates all went scoreless during that stretch. Adams made another putback layup, while Tate drilled two more triples and found VanVleet for an interior finish. Gilgeous-Alexander came alive with a pull-up jumper, layup, top-of-the-key 3-pointer and free throw in the final two minutes. Houston maintained a 96-85 lead with one quarter to go.
Aaron Wiggins and Holmgren recorded quick back-to-back threes, bringing the Thunder within single-digits for the first time since seven minutes remained in the second quarter, but it could not get any closer than that.
The Thunder returns home to take on the Los Angeles Lakers this Sunday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m. CST. The teams will rematch two days later at 7 p.m. CST.
