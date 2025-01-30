OKC Thunder Defensive Ace Exits vs. Warriors With Ankle Injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder will not see Alex Caruso return to the fold against the Golden State Warriors. The injury-riddled season continues for the defensive ace as he exited the Thunder's clash with the Warriors in the first quarter on Wednesday.
This comes down to good ol' fashion bad luck. Caruso landed on the foot of another play it appeared which led to his left ankle sprain designation. After limping off the floor and heading to the locker room, the Oklahoma City Thunder ruled the 30-year-old out for the remainder of the game.
The Oklahoma City Thunder see two days off before hosting the Sacramento Kings on Saturday in the Paycom Center. Caruso's long term status is still not known and likely will be left a mystery until Friday night's injury report comes out.
Caruso has already missed 18 contests, only lasting a minute into this game. Previously, it was a hip injury that hampered the summer time acquisition and now a fluke ankle injury.
This season, the defense stalwart is averaging 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals and half a block per game while shooting 38 percent from the floor, 29 percent from 3-point land and 75 percent at the charity stripe.
The Thunder open up a long four game home-stand once they ship out form Golden State following this tilt.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.