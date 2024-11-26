OKC Thunder Defensive Ace Leaves Game Against Kings With Ankle Sprain
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of injuries news more than all but two franchises. Only the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers have it worse. The hits just keep coming for the Thunder.
After four days off, Oklahoma City returned to the hardwood to begin a four game Western Conference road trip. This includes tough tests against the Kings, Warriors, Lakers and Rockets.
In Sacramento, the OKC Thunder saw Cason Wallace leave the game early after a defensive possession against the Kings. Wallace left in the third frame and was swiftly ruled out for the remainder of the contest with what Oklahoma City is calling a right ankle sprain.
The Thunder are already without Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Alex Caruso. Now, Wallace joins that list.
It is unclear how long the defensive ace will be out for. Wallace has been used as a swing starter for Mark Daigneault and has been part of productive lineups since his rookie season in Bricktown.
Oklahoma City only has one day off between games on this road stretch with their next game taking place Wednesday in San Fran against the Golden State Warriors.
Wallace is averaging 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals and half a block per game. He has played in 17 tilts now starting eight of them.
When he left this game, the Kentucky product had a stat line of four points, a rebound, an assist, a block and a steal.
