OKC Thunder Deserve Credit For Surviving Grueling Travel Stretch
After the Oklahoma City Thunder's 120-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, they put a bow on a grueling travel schedule which saw the OKC Thunder play eight games in 13 days across seven different cities.
Over that span, the Thunder went 7-1 and finally get to land in Bricktown and stay home for a three-game home stand that will keep the team in Oklahoma City for six days ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Boston Celtics in the Garden.
"That was our toughest stretch of the season... So for us to amp it up like that from an effort standpoint on the defensive end tonight was impressive," Head Coach Mark Daigneault said following the win in Memphis.
After this brutal travel schedule, the Oklahoma City Thunder now sit at 51-11 - a jaw-dropping 40 games above .500. This gave superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a chance to reflect on that mark as someone who has been in Oklahoma City since the rebuild.
“Just goes to show that when you work hard, you have the right intentions, keep your head down, and you don't worry about things you can't control, you can look up and be in an impressive spot. That's what we've done,“ Gilgeous-Alexander said.
The Thunder superstar has led the team from the days of only 20-something wins to a second straight season as the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. The Thunder are 11 games up of the No. 2 seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
Up next, Oklahoma City hosts the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday inside the Paycom Center in a game that the Thunder will be missing nearly of all its rotational players due to rest.
