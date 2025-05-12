OKC Thunder Do Not Get Lottery Luck, 76ers Avoid Disaster
This used to be a Holiday in Bricktown, NBA Draft Lottery day with hopes resting in the balance as the Oklahoma City Thunder attempted to retool its roster.
Now, the OKC Thunder sit as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the second straight year, this time lapping the field to the tune of 68 wins rather than technicalities.
The Oklahoma City Thunder swept its first-round matchup for the second straight season as it made quick work of the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, the OKC Thunder find themselves in a dog fight with the Denver Nuggets during the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, all squared up at two games apiece heading back to the Paycom Center for a pivotal Game 5 in OKC.
On Tuesday, the ball will tip in a what will likely be a game to decide the series as Game 5's so often do. However, tonight's NBA Draft Lottery still mattered for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As the 76ers' season went off the rails quickly, people in OKC spent the season monitoring that top-six protected pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Philadelphia was able to pull the plug and give itself the sixth-best lottery odds entering Monday in Chicago, but as Thunder observers know well, the odds are just simply that. There are no sure things on Lottery Day.
Monday's Lottery results were only a possible cherry on top of what has been a historically great season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ultimately, the odds worked out for the 76ers to keep its selection landing safely in the top six.
The Thunder still control picks No. 15, 24 and 44 in the 2025 NBA Draft as things sit right now.