OKC Thunder Doing Masterful Job of Managing Chet Holmgren Minutes
When the Oklahoma City Thunder lost Isaiah Hartenstein, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams to injuries to start the season, there was a growing concern about lone big man left standing Chet Holmgren. How would the seven footer shoulder the load as the only front court option for Mark Daigneault?
So far, the Thunder have been able to masterfully manage Holmgren's minutes - which of course, is helped out by the Thunder's perfect 7-0 start which has been all lopsided victories for Oklahoma City.
The Gonzaga product is logging 27.9 minutes per game this season through the first seven contests down from his 29.4 mark a year ago. This was highlighted during Monday's clash with the Magic where the Thunder earned a 16 point game only seeing Holmgren log 21 minutes and 30 seconds in that battle, sitting the big man the entire final frame.
Mark Daigneault explained that it was entirely the bench boss call, alleviating any concern that the big man was battling through any injuries after a couple hard falls against the Magic.
“[Chet Holmgren] was available, that was totally my call,” the Bench Boss said, citing 7 games in 12 days “I took an opportunity to get him some rest in the fourth."
Ousmane Dieng, Alex Caruso and company deserve plenty of praise for not only being passable down low but in their minutes serving as the center being able to not just survive but extend leads pushing Holmgren into much needed rest to keep him fresh during this grueling stretch until help arrives down low.
