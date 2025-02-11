OKC Thunder Dominate First Half, Cruise to 36-Point Win Over Pelicans
The Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 43-9 with a comfortable 137-101 win against the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night. The Thunder scored 40 points off turnovers and recorded more rebounds, assists, steals and blocks than New Orleans.
Adam Flagler, Dillon Jones, Branden Carlson and Alex Ducas nailed consecutive 3-pointers in the game's closing minutes, as the Thunder set a new franchise-record 27 threes on 55 attempts.
Oklahoma City earned a 20-point lead for the sixth straight game after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 29. The team won all four quarters against the No. 15 Pelicans.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points on 10-for-20 shooting, three steals, two assists, a block and a rebound in three quarters. He sunk four triples on nine attempts — tied for his second-most makes this season.
Aaron Wiggins registered 24 points on 9-for-13 shooting, including four 3-pointers, three steals and two rebounds off the bench. Jalen Williams recorded 16 points on 11 shots, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Oklahoma City's double-big lineups yielded positive interior results on both ends. Chet Holmgren tallied 12 points, six rebounds, five blocks and a steal. Isaiah Hartenstein racked up 13 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass, six points and two assists.
Statistic
Thunder
Pelicans
Points
137
101
2-Pointers
22-for-40
26-for-55
3-Pointers
27-for-55
10-for-27
Free Throws
12-for-16
19-for-28
Turnovers
10
22
Offensive Rebounds
10
12
Oklahoma City started Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Holmgren and Hartenstein for the first time this season.
New Orleans started Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Karlo Matkovic and Yves Missi.
Missi grabbed two offensive rebounds and put in a layup on the first Pelicans possession — their only field goal for the next seven minutes. Holmgren drilled a 3-pointer for the first Thunder points and blocked Matkovic on back-to-back possessions to start the game.
Hartenstein nabbed three offensive rebounds and two putback layups before checking out midway through the quarter. Oklahoma City committed some sloppy turnovers early, including consecutive lost-ball giveaways from Jalen Williams and Holmgren, and offset those with two straight steals and slams to extend its lead to nine points.
Gilgeous-Alexander started 1-for-7 but caught fire in the first quarter's closing minutes. He swished a baseline jumper, converted a four-point play and drew two free throws against Matkovic. Alex Caruso and Dillon Jones nailed jumpers in the final minute, and the Thunder led 33-20 after the first frame.
Oklahoma City's bench spearheaded a 22-10 run before Gilgeous-Alexander returned. Aaron Wiggins executed a driving layup, transition dunk and 3-pointer, while Caruso drilled his third and fourth triples on back-to-back trips to force a Pelicans timeout.
With five minutes before halftime, Holmgren spiked Missi's floater right to Jordan Hawkins for a corner three. The third-year guard made three more jumpers, including a wide-open 3-pointer in the final second, although the Thunder maintained a 72-50 lead entering the break. New Orleans committed 13 first-half turnovers and shot 39% from the field.
Oklahoma City scored on four of its first five second-half possessions, torching the Pelicans' interior defense for two driving layups and an inbounds dunk. The home team did not trail by 20 or fewer points for the rest of the game.
After Gilgeous-Alexander committed his only turnover of the night midway through the third quarter, he scored twice within a four-possession scoring streak for the Thunder. Jalen Williams and Hartenstein each made layups as the lead swelled to a game-high 29. Oklahoma City led 102-78 after three quarters.
Wiggins and Murphy III traded immediate 3-pointers and combined for the fourth quarter's first 15 points.
Oklahoma City matches up against the Miami Heat this Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. CST — its penultimate game before the All-Star break.
