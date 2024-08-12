OKC Thunder Doomed by Team USA's 2012 Olympic Run According to Kendrick Perkins
The Oklahoma City Thunder enjoyed a massive run of success during their initial era in Bricktown with future Hall of Famers like James Harden, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook teaming up together and eventually leading to Paul George and Carmelo Anthony joining that list before the organization had to pivot.
While Oklahoma City never hoisted a Larry O'Brien trophy, the Thunder did make four trips to the Western Conference Finals including an NBA Finals trip against the Miami Heat including LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh.
The Thunder seemed destined for a dynasty before shipping off Harden to Houston and a slew of injury-riddle years and a shocking departure in free agency as Durant bolted for the Bay Area dashed those dreams.
former Oklahoma City big man Kendrick Perkins joined NBA veterans Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye on the Road Trippin' Podcast where they eventually discussed Harden's ending in Bricktown.
“(Kevin Durant) said, ‘Man, (we’re) about to lose [Harden]’,” Perkins said. “At the Olympics [LeBron James, Dwyane Wade], all those guys were telling James, ‘Bro, [you’re] too nice to be coming off the bench… You need to have your own team.’”
The former Thunder center pins Harden's lofty trade demands and expected contract on his Olympic teammates informing him of his talents. While it seems far-fetched, and they were clearly right as the Arizona State product went on to win an NBA MVP award, is clearly possible.
Though, this doesn't rewrite history. sure the jawing from James and company influenced Harden in some way it is hard to believe that is what pushed things over the edge.
