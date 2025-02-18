OKC Thunder Draws High Praise From NBA Reporter
All-Star weekend was a success for Oklahoma City, as the team was well represented all around. Not only did they score two All-Stars — who both started and performed well — they brought their entire coaching staff. Mark Daigneault led the way in the Bay, as is customary practice for the best team in the conference’s bench boss.
Now that the weekend is in the past, the last thing left on the season’s checklist is the sprint towards the finish line. Playoffs are on the horizon, the rosters are mostly set, and now it’s time to figure out which teams are serious.
Obviously, Oklahoma City has proved itself as serious. While some still doubt the Thunder’s status as a contender due to youth, stardom, or any other made-up reason. The stats and numbers are obvious — OKC isn’t just serious, they are the team to beat.
After All-Star Weekend, Sam Vecenie talked on the Game Theory Podcast, and he spoke very highly of the Thunder.
“If I had to pick one team, I would pick Oklahoma City,” Vecenie said. “I trust their defense, I love the way they’re able to play offensively.
“I think that Chet (Holmgren) is going to be an incredibly impactful addition. They didn’t make any moves at the deadline because their deadline move is Chet Holmgren. He allows them to go big, he allows them to go small, he allows them to play different defensive coverages … Best defense in the league, top-6 offense in the league”
Vecenie is right — all the signs point to Oklahoma City making a run at the NBA Finals. If the Thunder can stay fully healthy, anything less than a deep playoff run would be disappointing.
The next two months acclimating Holmgren to playing alongside Hartenstein will be the true test to how far this team can go. If the pairing is as dominant as it is on paper, look out.
