OKC Thunder Embarrassed by Red-Hot Timberwolves 143-101 in Game 3
The Minnesota Timberwolves secured their first 2025 Western Conference Finals victory by demolishing the Oklahoma City Thunder, 143-101, in Game 3 on Saturday night. They led by 20 points after the first quarter and did not slow down on either end of the floor, leading by as many as 45 in the final minutes.
Seven Timberwolves scored double-digit points and nine Timberwolves dished out multiple assists. Minnesota recorded 14 more paint points and 14 more bench points than a shell-shocked Oklahoma City, which suffered its largest loss of the season by far.
Anthony Edwards registered 30 points on 12-for-17 shooting and 5-for-8 3-pointers, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Julius Randle finished with 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and a game-high +38 plus-minus.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled his way to a season-low 14 points on 13 shots, six assists, two rebounds, a block and four turnovers.
Statistic
Thunder
Timberwolves
Points
101
143
2-Pointers
21-for-42
35-for-56
3-Pointers
14-for-44
20-for-40
Free Throws
17-for-19
13-for-17
Turnovers
14
10
Offensive Rebounds
5
11
The Thunder started Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
The Timberwolves started Mike Conley, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Randle and Rudy Gobert.
Hartenstein snuck behind Randle for a short-roll alley oop and received a short floater from Gilgeous-Alexander to open the night. Randle responded with back-to-back turnaround jumpers over Jalen Williams and Dort. Holmgren and Edwards nailed catch-and-shoot triples in short order before the latter scooped up a loose ball near the half-court line for an uncontested dunk. Oklahoma City committed three turnovers before the game's first timeout.
Minnesota rattled off 12 straight points midway through the quarter, started by Edwards nailing a triple off a Gobert screen and stripping Dort for another easy slam. Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid, who had each struggled in the series, converted their first 3-point attempts. The Thunder missed six shots and committed two turnovers between Gilgeous-Alexander's driving layup at 7:03 and Alex Caruso's catch-and-shoot three at 2:16. The Timberwolves then made two more triples and led 34-14 after the opening frame.
Timberwolves rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. injected immediate energy after checking in between quarters, swishing an and-one floater and pull-up jumper on consecutive possessions. He also stripped Jalen Williams for a transition layup before Oklahoma City converted its first second-quarter field goal — Aaron Wiggins splashing a left-wing 3-pointer four and a half minutes in. Conley's second triple of the quarter gave the home team a 28-point advantage on the following possession.
Minnesota scored on seven straight possessions from 3:54 to 0:44, ballooning its point total to 72 by halftime — a franchise playoff record.
The Timberwolves kept their foot on the gas following the break, shooting 13-for-23 overall and 7-for-12 on 3-pointers during the third quarter. Edwards knocked down a step-back jumper for his final points with 1:23 left in the period. Oklahoma City subbed out all starters by the two-minute mark. The Timberwolves led 107-70 after three quarters.
The Thunder will aim to bounce back against the Timberwolves in Game 4 this Monday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. CST.
