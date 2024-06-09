OKC Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Gordon Hayward
The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off a brilliant 2023-24 campaign with a 57-25 record that saw the Bricktown boys win their first playoff series since 2016. Despite falling in six games to the eventual Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks in the second round, the Thunder season could be described as nothing short of a success.
As the year concludes, it is time for our OKC Thunder End of the Year Report Card to cycle through every player on the roster to give them a final grade mark and project into the future. Today it's Gordon Hayward's final exam.
Season Recap:
Leading to the NBA Trade Deadline Hayward was a hot topic, many - including this scribe - believed the NBA veteran could substantially contribute to the Thunder. While everyone - besides the swingman himself - knew it would be in a lesser role with the Thunder, Oklahoma City could use his scoring prowess off the bench to avoid the lulls they would typically slip into in the middle of games.
When Sam Presti pulled the trigger on the move sending three bench warmers to Buzz City for a proven NBA veteran it was the rare decision met with a near-positive consensus.
As Hayward nursed his way back from a calf strain that sidelined him for seven weeks, much to the surprise of Bricktown observers his team defense was more than good enough to stay on the floor. This led many to hold out hope for the scoring to come around.
After all, the offensive end was never a problem for the former All-Star, but with each passing day, frustration mounted as the Thunder continued to trot out a player that seemed to have the yips. Looking at the rim nearly caused the 34-year-old to hide away as if he saw the boogeyman. Not being able to get the ball out of his hands fast enough.
This led Hayward's Thunder stint to be a forgettable one on the floor averaging 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 17 minutes of action per game.
So color the room of reporters surprised when Hayward took to the podium for his exit interview with an aggressive fire the organization only dreamed of seeing from him on the court.
As the veteran detailed his frustration with the organization due to a lack of touches you were almost waiting for Ashton Kutcher to pop out of the bushes and reveal he is relaunching Punk'd as Hollywood continues to lapse into reboots.
That disconnect was squashed at Sam Presti's interview a week later, which leaves the two-sides ready to part it appears from the outside looking in as Hayward's free agency looms.
In what should've been a blip on the radar, Hayward's lack of coach-speak on exit interview day remains the highlight of his Thunder tenure.
The former hitmaker at previous stops will not be remembered for his flameout single in his later years. However, there is still hope Hayward could be an impactful player in a different environment more willing to be a role player. Though, that will not be in Oklahoma City.
Maybe another place, another time.
Season Grades: F - Frustrating, according to Hayward himself.
What to improve on:
An attitude adjustment would be Hayward's biggest saving grace. Gone are the days of him being cast as a leading man, welcome to the "added to the credits to make the film look better" portion of Hayward's career. Hoping to still make a subtle impact for a contender and adjust to a non-star role.
This is a tough adjustment for any player who reached the heights Hayward did in his career, so failing to be a role player in his first chance is no indictment on him. Many players have seen blimps like this before rounding into a fun contributor on a contender mere months later.
With rumors of the Denver Nuggets sniffing around, that is what Hayward should hope for but it will take reflection and a lack of demanding touches just so he can swiftly move off the rock.
