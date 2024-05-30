Stiles Points: Gordon Hayward's OKC Thunder era Should've Been a Blip on the Radar
When the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled the trigger on a three-for-one swap with the Charlotte Hornets to land Gordon Hayward, it was only supposed to be a blimp on the radar. A trade that on paper helped the current squad navigate some scoring lulls while clearly future cap space and roster spots for the offseason.
Never was the Hayward partnership expected to leak into the 2024-25 campaign, as cut and dry of a transaction as you can have. Though, after a lackluster showing on the floor, Hayward elected to light up fireworks at his end-of-season exit interview - voicing his displeasure with his forgettable 17-minutes-per-game role, rather than using coach speak to save face.
This led Thunder General Manager Sam Presti to be quizzed on the acquisition and Hayward's statements where the organization took ownership of not factoring in how tough it would be to have a 34-year-old jump on a moving train while acknowledging his contributions especially on the glass.
From there, social media was set ablaze with debates and a flurry of fire for either side for the third straight day. Like sand through the Hourglass, these are the NBA days of our lives, the modern soap opera where people care more about the off-court drama than the on-court play.
What should have been a forgettable tenure that people look back on in 20 years perplexed that Hayward played for the OKC Thunder will now have a deeper local sting to it - a remember that? pop quiz to pass the time.
In reality, these comments, the think pieces, the fodder, none of it matters. It never did. The only thing that matters is the cap space the Thunder created from the swap.
Stiles Points
- The Oklahoma City Thunder saw Sam Presti give a peek inside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's commitment to the organization, something that should encourage Thunder fans.
- Despite the common conception around the 2024 NBA Draft, Sam Presti made it known publicly that he really likes this class.
- Former Thunder Assistant Brian Keefe was tabbed as the head coach of the Washington Wizards after serving as the interim bench boss for the franchise following their dismissal of Wes Unseld Jr. from the pine.
