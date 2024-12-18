OKC Thunder Enjoying ‘Prep for Postseason’
There are many different opinions surrounding the NBA Cup, mostly around its validity and the players taking it in a serious manner. It has generated lots of interest though, and has been considered a success to many NBA fans.
For the Thunder, the NBA Cup is the furthest thing from a joke. The team has spoken highly of the in-season tournament all week long, and the level of play on the court speaks for itself — this team wants to win. In a do-or-die game, the Thunder handled the Mavericks and the Rockets by a combined 29 points and controlled the entire game in both contests. Now, everything that Oklahoma City has worked for is here. The NBA Cup Finals is on Tuesday night, and the Thunder will have a chance to bring home the trophy.
The team wants to win desperately, but has the right mindset heading into the final game. It’s about winning, but it’s also about experiences — something this young team is desperate for. Oklahoma City’s star is leading the charge in setting the mindset for the squad heading into Tuesday night.
“Obviously the added stakes in the game gives it a little bit of a different feel,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It's good prep for postseason. It's obviously heightened stakes than a regular season, 82-game season and it's good to get reps in games that mean a little bit more and have stakes to it. It's been fun and beneficial to the group for sure.”
It’s another elimination game for the Thunder. Of course, with the team being so young, many of the players aren’t too far removed from the NCAA Tournament like atmosphere. That mindset will be necessary on the neutral court in Vegas.
Oklahoma City has another chance to impress on the national stage, and Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the Thunder. It’s up to the team to put their mindset into action on the court.
“It gives the game a little bit of like a March Madness feel with the neutral site, like home-court advantage, but at the end of the night, the better team will win,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It's about focusing on being that.”
