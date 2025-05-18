OKC Thunder Erase Slow Start, Blow Out Denver Nuggets by 32 Points in Game 7
With its entire season hanging in the balance, the Oklahoma City Thunder destroyed the Denver Nuggets, 125-93, in Game 7 of the second round on Sunday afternoon. The Thunder forced 13 more turnovers than it committed and scored 37 points off Denver giveaways.
Oklahoma City blew the game open by scoring on eight of nine possessions to close the first half. Jalen Williams splashed a catch-and-shoot triple, converted three transition baskets and drilled a last-second pull-up jumper in that span.
The Thunder shot 16-for-29 during the second quarter, including 11 restricted-area makes. It led by 14 points at halftime and by 25 points after three quarters.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steadied and controlled Oklahoma City's offense. He recorded 35 points on 12-for-19 shooting, 3-for-4 3-pointers and 8-for-9 free throws. The MVP finalist added four assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block in 36 minutes.
Williams finished with 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting, seven assists, five rebounds and a steal. Chet Holmgren tallied 13 points, 11 rebounds (three offensive), an assist, a steal and a block.
Alex Caruso registered 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting, three assists, three steals and a game-high +40 plus-minus in 26 minutes. He played effective defense on Nikola Jokic despite a significant size disadvantage.
Statistic
Thunder
Nuggets
Points
125
93
2-Pointers
35-for-57
23-for-39
3-Pointers
12-for-39
10-for-45
Free Throws
19-for-24
17-for-22
Turnovers
9
22
Offensive Rebounds
15
15
The Thunder started Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Williams, Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
The Nuggets started Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Jokic.
Denver scored on its first five possessions. Braun converted a wide-open floater from Jokic, drove past Holmgren for a ferocious dunk and nailed a difficult late-clock 3-pointer over Dort. He recorded nine points and two assists in the first quarter. Jokic drew six free throws in a two-minute span to help the Nuggets earn a double-digit advantage.
Hartenstein slammed two dunks in the early minutes, but the Thunder scored one field goal from 8:56 to 3:46. Holmgren threw down two alley-oops behind Denver's zone defense, and Alex Caruso knocked down the home team's first 3-pointer in the final minute. Aaron Wiggins tipped in a Holmgren miss to close the quarter. Oklahoma City led 26-21 after 12 minutes.
The Thunder scored eight straight paint points to open the second frame, extending a 13-0 run. It forced three misses and three turnovers before Gordon swished an open triple to tie the game. Murray made a pull-up jumper from Russell Westbrook with three minutes left in the second quarter, cutting the Nuggets' deficit to a point, but the home team then pulled away.
Oklahoma City shot 12-for-25 in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers. Denver shot 3-for-14 from downtown during the third frame.
The Nuggets subbed out their starters with nine and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Thunder hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals this Tuesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. CST. It is the franchise's first conference finals appearance since losing to the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors in seven games.
