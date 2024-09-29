Thunder Embracing Expectations Ahead of 2024-25 Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder come into the 2024-25 NBA season as the odds-on favorite to win the West and a popular pick to rival the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. This is a different vibe around the Thunder who for the first time with this young core has a high bar to clear to earn a passing grade for this season.
Sam Presti spoke to local media on Wednesday to discuss the franchise handling the external pressure of expectations this season.
"I think that's a great question. I'd like to think that the seeds of those things have been planted a long time ago. I think the challenge for us will be executing and staying true to our DNA on the way we think about developing, growing and sustaining teams under the -- kind of under whatever external expectations are going to be forced upon us, and that's our job," Presti said.
"That's why I've said we're not running from the expectations in any way, shape or form. We didn't run from them when people were picking us to win 10 games because if we did, we would have won 10 games. We just would have packed it up and said, well, that's what we're going to be," Presti continued.
"We exceeded those, but not because -- we're not competing against the internet. We're not competing against the expectations. We are taking it all in as this is possible. Whatever we want is possible, but we have to go about it with a different way of thinking," The Thunder GM opined.
