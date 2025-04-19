OKC Thunder to Face Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
The Oklahoma City Thunder finally know its first round matchup in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. After the NBA Play-In Tournament wrapped up on Friday night, it was decided that the OKC Thunder would take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Round 1.
Memphis got out to a massive lead at home over the Dallas Mavericks, swelling a 25 point lead before the half. Dallas tried to rally in the third frame, trimming the lead to just nine, but the Grizzlies more than got the car back on the road and landed on a lopsided win to end the Mavericks season.
The Grizzlies went 48-34 in the regular season, a resume that included four losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder were able to dominate the Grizzlies in the regular season winning those four matchups by 25, 13, 17 and 21 points en route to a series sweep.
Game 1 will take place inside the Paycom Center on Sunday, April 20 with tip-off slated for 12 PM CT.
OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 schedule
- Game 1: Sunday, April 20, In Oklahoma City, 12:00 PM CT, ABC
- Game 2: Tuesday, April 22, In Oklahoma City, 6:30 PM CT, TNT
- Game 3: Thursday, April 24, In Memphis, 8:30 PM CT, TNT
- Game 4: Saturday, April 26, in Memphis, 2:30 PM CT, TNT
- Game 5: Monday, April 28, in Oklahoma City, TBD, TBD
- Game 6: Thursday, May 1, In Memphis, TBD, TBD
- Game 7: Saturday, May 3, in Oklahoma City, TBD, TBD
Oklahoma City should be able to make quick work of the No. 8 seeded Memphis Grizzlies. Though, the series will be interesting as it is headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Chet Holmgren.