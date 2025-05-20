OKC Thunder Face Unique Situation in Western Conference Finals
Oklahoma City is back in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016.
It was nearly a decade ago the last time the OKC Thunder were this close to the ultimate goal of an NBA Championship and they did it by beating the Denver Nuggets in a Game 7 on Sunday. This marks the first win against a quality playoff team for this version of the Thunder, its young core has already taken a massive step.
The Thunder dug deep, learned lessons and ultimately leaned on its historically great defense to escape the second round and continue this postseason march. However, now, they enter uncharted territory.
Not only is this a stage this core group has never been on –– sans Alex Caruso en route to an NBA Championship in the bubble –– but the scheduling quirk adds a unique wrinkle as well.
To date, the Oklahoma City Thunder have always owned the rest advantage. Waiting over a week for the NBA Play-in tournament to clear up in each of the last two first rounds, and sweeping those matchups to be put on ice until the No. 4 vs. No. 5 seeds finished duking it out each of the last two seasons.
Now? It is the Thunder matchup, the Timberwolves, who have been playing the waiting game. Minnesota made quick work of Golden State in five games and has been off since Wednesday, May 14 inside the Target Center.
That is a full five days off, compared to the Thunder who just played on Sunday.
However, Oklahoma City enjoyed two days off prior to that tilt, so in reality Oklahoma City has played one game in the past four days.
Ultimately, rest shouldn't play a part in this every-other-day series and fatigue will not factor into anyone's mind on the court as each player chases that elusive championship.
"We are going to get prepared as well as we can. Take what we need, get healthy, get right, fuel back up and get ready to go and back at it again," Thunder defensive ace Cason Wallace said simply when asked about this new dynamic after Monday's practice.
The Western Conference Finals tips off on Tuesday, May 20 inside the Paycom Center as the Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Minnesota TImberwolves on ESPN.