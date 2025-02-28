OKC Thunder Feature 6 Players in Ringer's Top 100 NBA Players List
The Oklahoma City Thunder sit at 47-11 with the best record in the Western Conference and only a game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top mark in the association. This is on the back of the remarkable team-building from top executive Sam Presti, who has compiled not just top notch talent but talent that plays off each other so well.
On Thursday, the OKC Thunder saw six players listed in the brand-new top 100 NBA player rankings from The Ringer as they updated its list.
The list started out with superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander checking in at the No. 2 slot, lagging behind only Nikola Jokic who stakes his claim to the best player in the world. This is a fair mark for the three time All-Star and another feather in the cap of his development over the years.
Jalen Williams is the next up for the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 27 as the first time All-Star has upped his stock with elite-level defense and an offensive game that continues to evolve alongside it.
Despite battling a hip injury this year, seven-foot big man Chet Holmgren rightfully still landed in the top-40 at No. 39 with his ability to flip a game on its head on both ends.
This summer's blockbuster addition of Isaiah Hartenstein sees his name at No. 68, followed by Alex Caruso at No. 85 and Lu Dort at No. 86 to round out the list.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.