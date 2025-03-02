OKC Thunder February Report Card: Returns, New Lineups And Rest
The Oklahoma City Thunder have wrapped up another month as the Thunder extend its lead as the No. 1 seed to 10 full games up on the No. 2 seeded Denver Nuggets, as the OKC Thunder's March stretch is set to begin.
The Thunder have all but locked up the No. 1 seed for the second straight year and are on pace for the most wins in franchise history for a single season, if Oklahoma City can close the year strong.
February brought key returns, lineup shakeups and continued winning for Oklahoma City as the league went on a much-needed All-Star Break for everyone to regroup.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, A
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Gilgeous-Alexander have an MVP caliber season and should be good enough to take home his first award. For the month, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists to help lift the Thunder with jaw-dropping shooting splits of 50/42/86 as his 3-point shot continues to come around.
There is no other grade to give the consistent superstar than an A on the month.
Jalen Williams, F, A
The Santa Clara Product earned his first All-Star nod this season on the back of elite-level defense to help the Thunder win with the rare ability to truely switch onto all five positions on that end of the floor. On the offensive end, Williams posted 20 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 47% from the floor, 37% from beyond the arc and 77% at the free throw line.
Williams will also gardner an A grade due to his elite defensive ability that should land him on the all-defensive roster at the end of the year, but as the month progressed, the third year swingman continued to improve on the offensive end to gain momentum heading into the homestretch.
Isaiah Hartenstein, C, A
Hartenstein posted nine points, nine rebounds and three assists per game in 13 tilts. The seven-footer provided high-level defense and keeps making a winning impact on Oklahoma City. The former Knick has been worth every penny to date and even as the month was clunky intergrating Chet Holmgren back into the lineup, Hartenstein continued to play his role really well.
Chet Holmgren, C, A-
This letter grade is less about Holmgren and more about timing. No one should expect the Gonzaga product to be at an A+ in his first month back from a hip fracture. Though, with that injury in mind the seven-footer was still jaw-droppingly good.
Holmgren has not missed a beat on the defensive end, truly dominating around the rim - he has flipped a game on his own already to will the Thunder to a win in Brooklyn as the offense continues to come around later in the month.
Aaron Wiggins, Swingman, A+
Wiggins has been one of the best scorers on the roster and in this month is averaging a season-best 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game with shooting splits of 54/45/91. The Maryland Product has been a three-level scorer with an on-ball game to get to his spots like no one else off the bench for Oklahoma City. Couple that with his improveing defense and it is impossible to give him anything but an A+ grade.
Isaiah Joe, G, A
Joe spent this month shooting the 3-ball at a 42% clip, as the Oklahoma City Thunder have relied on him to be a floor spacer and he has played his role exceptionally well.
Lu Dort, G, C
Dort has remained dominant on the defensive end, but throughout the month his shooting splits dipped to 33 percent until the final day thanks to a 6-for-11 performance that brought up the 3-point clip to 37 percent. Ultimately, this was a solid month from the Arizona State product who continues to be a difference maker - when his 3-point shot falls, it completely changes the Thunder's offense.
Alex Caruso, G, A
This was the best shooting month of the season for Caruso as he turned in 47% from deep, the defensive ace has stifled matchups each game and his energy is able to turn games on its head with his playmaking and shooting coming around, it is easy to see how he will make a difference in meaningful games.
Did Not Grade due to low sample size:
- Dillon Jones
- Cason Wallace
- Kenrich Williams
- Ousmane Dieng
- Jaylin Williams
- Adam Flagler
- Alex Ducas
- Brandon Carlson
- Nikola Topic
- Ajay Mitchell
