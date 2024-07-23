OKC Thunder Forward Kenrich Williams Hosts Third Annual Youth Basketball Camp
On Sunday, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams hosted the third annual "For the City" youth basketball camp in Waco, TX.
Williams is a Waco product, playing basketball at Waco University High School before spending one season at New Mexico Junior College and three seasons at TCU.
"It means a lot, just to be back home and give these kids something good to do during the summertime. A good way to spend the time and just get better, so it feels good," Williams said.
"(Waco) is my home, this is where I was born and raised. I was in these kids' shoes running around playing basketball, but I never had anyone, on a professional level, come back and give back. So that's kind of the reason why I do it."
At 29-years-old, Williams is one of the Thunder's most veteran players and seems to be a valuable leader in the locker room. Being a mature, high-character player and person, Williams matches and seeming helps to instill Sam Presti's "people first, players second" mantra.
With a team full of talented young players, having a selfless veteran on the roster is a huge asset for Mark Daigneault and his staff, especially when the team is facing adversity.
Even though Williams didn't play a big role for the Thunder during the playoffs, the former TCU standout was ready when his number was eventually called, providing the team a few brief, yet valuable minutes during the postseason.
In the Western Conference Semifinals, Williams got tied up with Dallas' PJ Washington after the whistle had blown, not backing down from the Mavericks forward and sparking an Oklahoma City run that led to a victory in Game 4.
Despite recording just over eight minutes of action, two rebounds and one assist in OKC's second win of the series, Williams' presence and mindset helped change the game's momentum.
2023-24 marked Williams' sixth season in the NBA and fourth with the Thunder. After averaging 4.7 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc, Williams will likely have a small role on the floor again next season, but should continue to be an important member of the organization.
