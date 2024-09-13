Thunder See Four Make Top-100 Player List
The Oklahoma City Thunder are posied for a massive season. With many lofty expectations cast on the Thunder after an offseason of bolstering a 57-win roster, the previews that continue to roll out as we inch closer to the start of the 2024-25 only allows the hype train to pick up more steam.
A large reason the OKC Thunder are pegged as the favorites out West is due to their collection of talent, which continues to pop as top-100 player lists are revealed, the latest from Hoops Hype.
The Oklahoma City Thunder see four check in on the top 100 list with six candidates for the honor. Ultimately, the outlet elected to start the bidding with Lu Dort as the No. 94 player, Jalen Williams as the No. 43 ranked player, Chet Holmgren checks in at No. 40 with superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander closing the list at No. 3.
Even with the glaring omission of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein being passed over, the Thunder still roster four top-100 players with three checking into the top-50 and one cracking the top five. That summarizes just how special this season is poised to be in Bricktown.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished just behind Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, who is rightfully occupying the top spot.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.