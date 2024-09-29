Thunder Give an Update on Nikola Topic
The moment the draft card was turned in for Nikola Topic with the no. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder knew the highly talented point guard was destined to miss the entire 2024-25 NBA season fresh off a pair of ACL injuries during this past campaign.
Still, the gamble was worth it for Oklahoma City who feel as though they have came away with a top five prospect in the class and the 2024 Draft's best playmaker. The Thunder have a history of rehabbing players with a successful track record of redshirt seasons.
On Wednesday, top executive Sam Presti was asked for an update on Topic's rehab process during his preseason media availability.
"[Nikola Topic] is good. I saw him this morning for a little while. He's got a great mind for what it is that he's working through. He was able to get back to Serbia for a little bit," Presti said "I think that is always good for a young person, when -- that draft process, you're gone because you're traveling, you're going to these different teams, and you're in New York, and then you've got Summer League. I think getting home was good for him. Hadn't seen a lot of his friends and family."
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a great team around Topic to handle his rehab process, a group that is prepared for this challenge given how they got Holmgren ready after a redshirt season.
"But he's got the makeup to maximize this window of time that he has. We've got a great team around him, and he certainly won't be left behind in any way. I think this could really benefit him," Presti explained.
