OKC Thunder Given Perfect Odds at NBA Playoffs
After Saturday night's win in New Orleans, Oklahoma City improved to a conference-best 18-5 record. The only two teams in the NBA that have had a better start than the streaking Thunder are the Cleveland Cavaliers at 21-3 and the Boston Celtics at 19-5. With a win on Tuesday, Oklahoma City can tie Boston in both the win and the loss column.
The most impressive part about Oklahoma City's season is that the team hasn't missed a beat with Chet Holmgren sidelined. His absence is noticeable on both ends of the floor, but it hasn't affected the Thunder's ability to win games -- and win games in dominating fashion. Oklahoma City is outscoring opponents by a league-best 11.9 points per game.
With Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein back in the lineup, the team is finally finding a consistent rhythm on a nightly basis. Oklahoma City is 7-3 in the team's last 10 games and has now won seven of its last eight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing like an MVP candidate once again, and Jalen Williams looks like he's on the verge of making his first All-Star appearance.
Because of the team's success, Oklahoma City's playoff odds are scoring. And honestly, it would've been a serious let down if that wasn't the case. Given the Thunder's preseason odds, a big season was always in store. But the red hot start has inflated the Thunder's odds to look like a playoff shoe-in.
According to Basketball Reference, Oklahoma City is the only team in the Western Conference with a perfect 100% chance to make the playoffs. Of course, the team will need injury luck and the stars to stay healthy, but it's hard to make an argument against the Thunder as a lock for the playoffs. At 18-5, the team has already given itself serious cushion if things go awry or a serious injury does occur.
At this point, though, Oklahoma City's aspirations are higher than just the playoffs. The young team got a taste of the success a season ago, and now they want to take it a step further. Only time will tell, but the Thunder are certainly in a good spot.
