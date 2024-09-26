Thunder GM Sam Presti Talks Next Steps for Jalen Williams
Jalen Williams exceeded expectations last year for the OKC Thunder.
He improved as a scorer in terms of quantity and efficiency and proved to be a viable playmaking and defensive threat. He took leaps in nearly every category he could have improved in. As he approaches his third season in the NBA, maintaining those improvements will prove to be a key factor in his performance.
"The best thing for me with him is the motor, maintaining that level of competitiveness and the ability to tee it up night in and night out on both ends of the floor, even as the game gets easier for him offensively," OKC General Manager Sam Presti said as his preseason presser Monday.
His role within the team will continue to grow, whether he continues to progress or not. The Thunder will rely on Williams as a scorer and to make smart decisions in big-game moments. Offensively, his pace and decision making will also be heavily relied on.
"He's going to be counted on more to be able to create the rhythm for the team a little bit offensively, Presti said. "He's definitely capable of doing that."
Though Williams will be heavily relied on in multiple aspects, it might be unfair to expect him to be perfect. It's only his third year and he has improved drastically, but still has areas he can grow in.
"With Dub, there could be some times where he struggles in one way or the other," Presti said. We've got to work through that. He's too important to the team."
Both Williams and center Chet Holmgren are vital young players to the Thunder organization. Their impact can not be overstated, but as young, developing players, bumps in the road are exepcted. Becuase of their success already, the two budding stars have the trust of the staff when going through those bumps.
"I think we have to be pragmatic about the fact that Chet, Dub, they're extremely talented players, but they're on a path," Presti said. "They're on a journey. There could be some regression here at some point. When that happens, if that happens, I think they'll pound through that."
Part of being a young player in any professional sports league is picking up the speed of the game and mastering it. Williams clearly has the talent to succeed, but mastering the skill of consistency is a more challenging task. Williams having the trust of his team makes the possibility of struggle much more calming.
