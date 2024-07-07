OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti Talks Returning Two Key Rotational Players
Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti entered the offense with one mission in mind -- build a championship-contending roster. They added to a 57-win team by departing from no future draft assets and trading only one player away.
Departing from Josh Giddey will end up being more beneficial for both sides. Giddey heads to the Chicago Bulls where he can develop -- it was clear Oklahoma City wasn't that place and it wasn't a great on-court fit -- and the Thunder received Alex Caruso, a player who fits the team's identity.
Signing Isaiah Hartenstein addresses the size and rebounding issue the Thunder dealt with a season ago while also scoring its most impactful free agent in the franchise's 16 years of existence.
An underrated set of moves Presti made was returning both Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins -- paying them and extending their contracts on what will end up being a bargain.
Building a contender through a rebuild has a certain mold that has proven successful. Drafting well, having continuity and making tweaks that fit the roster is a proven process in building a contender.
Presti made small tweaks in adding Caruso and Hartenstein to a 57-win team, moves that won't disrupt the team's current core. He's also been drafting well for years, which has helped build the current big three. The next thing is for Presti to practice continuity, giving the core rotation time to put things together and play for a shot at the NBA Finals.
Wiggins was signed to a five-year, $47 million contract with Joe inking a four-year, $49 million contract. Both players are key members off the bench and perfectly encapsulate what it means to be a Thunder player.
Both Wiggins and Joe were second-round picks, and Presti expressed the value in events like Summer League, showing how second-round picks and undrafted free agents can carve out strong NBA careers.
“I used this as an example with some people the other day, our coaches for summer league the other day about remaining open,” Presti said. “Remaining non-judgmental, having a beginner’s mindset when we’re looking at younger players in summer league.”
Both Wiggins and Joe held little expectations given how they entered the league. Now, both players have long-term job security on hefty contracts which gives them life-changing money.
The four players involved in Thunder transactions this offseason fit the bill as players who started their careers in ways that make the grind a bit tougher. This goes to the point of the team bringing in people first and players second -- each of these guys has been able to build character given their paths and how they've had to work their way into their current roles.
