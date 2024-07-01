OKC Thunder Guard Pitches Idea Of Warriors-Mavericks Christmas Day Game
The NBA offseason is among the most entertaining timeframes in all of sports. In general, major sports having roster changes and player movement is good for content. While fans tend to consume the content heavily, other players are also watching the movement.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard was a part of the movement, as general manager Sam Presti acquired Alex Caruso while sending Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls.
Caruso is one player on social media watching the moves unfold. On Monday, former Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson agreed to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks, choosing them over the Los Angeles Lakers.
The dynasty in the Bay Area is officially over as Thompson is breaking up with Stephen Curry.
With the move, Caruso believes a Christmas day game between the Mavericks and Warriors would be entertaining, as he shared on social media.
Thompson squaring off against his former team would be an entertaining Christmas day game, but one could argue the Thunder would be a better matchup.
During his time with the Warriors, Thompson has a good history in Oklahoma City against the Thunder. The Mavericks recently defeated the Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
The two teams are close in proximity, just a few hours apart on I-35. It could be a fun battle as both teams have taken to the offseason to get better, and a potential rivalry could be on our hands.
Still, the Mavericks and Warriors facing off on the most popular slate of regular season games would be worth watching for anyone who loved or hated the Warriors dynasty.
While Caruso pitched the two teams to face off on Christmas day, he himself could be playing on the holiday. The Thunder are primed to be a top team in the league once again, and the newly acquired guard could play a big role in that.
