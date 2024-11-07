OKC Thunder Has to Get to the Free Throw Line to Fix Offensive Woes
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been put under the microscope for their uptick in 3-point volume. While that has been the talk around Bricktown from the media, coaches, players and observers, what has remained true is the Thunder being the league's most drive heavy offense.
Drives are the straw that stirs the drink for the Thunder offense no matter if it results in a tough rim finish or a kick out for a clean looking triple. However, typically when teams drive to the cup they are often times reward with free throws, seeing as how the vast majority of contact takes place in the paint.
That has not been true for Oklahoma City, who ranks last in free throw attempts per game checking with just 18.6 trips to the charity stripe per game (technically, good enough for No. 29 in the league, though they have played an additional game than the New York Knicks, who rank last).
A year ago, the Thunder didn't exactly rack up frequent flyer miles to the free throw line ranking 17th in the NBA but that is quite a jump - and extremely easy points added to the scoreboard - from the 29th spot they currently sit at.
On the front end, some of these numbers come from the blowouts victories that don't see the Thunder having to close out games down the stretch where whistles get tighter. Sure, the 3-point uptick can impact things as well, but the Thunder are still driving to the cup plenty with no benefit.
Part of the problem comes with reputation calls, Oklahoma City only rosters one scorer who gets the benefit of the doubt from the zebras, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has seen his trips to the line dip from 8.7 times a night a year ago to 6.4 attempts tonight. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have not "earned" those superstar calls just yet.
However, another problem is the lack of selling calls. Williams and Holmgren specifically have to refine their acting chops as the Santa Clara wing said at the end of his Sopohmore season. For Holmgren, things are coming easier given his seven-foot frame it is easier to see or assume he got hacked leading to his career-best 4.9 free throw attempts per game this season.
Williams still sits a 1.9 attempts per game, which is a career-low from an already low mark. If and when the tides turn for the wing the collection of free points will help light up the scoreboard and ease the Thunder's stagnant offense at times.
The question becomes when will the Thunder start to get the calls and when will they employ an acting coach.
