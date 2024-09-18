OKC Thunder has Plenty of Possibilities at the Center Position
Chet Holmgren emerged as one of the most versatile players in the NBA last season, mainly due to his mobility and guard-like skillset at the forward and center spot. The addition of german-born center Isaiah Hartenstein from the New York Knicks gives the Thunder another option at that spot as well.
Because Holmgren is much more mobile than your average center, the possibility of him getting flexed to the power forward spot is not a wild idea. Holmgren shot 37% from the perimeter in his rookie year last year, displaying his ability to space the court. It was a rare occasion for Holmgren not to be slotted in the center spot last year based on OKC's depth, but he's going to have the option to move around.
Hartenstein appears to be the most traditional starting center on the Thunder roster. He averaged 8.3 rebounds-per-game last year, combined with 1.1 blocks. Standing at 7-feet tall, he will provide a normal center presence for the Thunder.
Starting both Holmgren and Hartenstein poses an interesting pair of bigs at the power forward and center spot. Both can block shots and are defensive threats, with one being able to space the floor and the other being a rim-runner. Deciding what makes the most sense as far as who starts and the rotation as a whole poses interesting questions.
Lets say that Hartenstein is not named as a starter for the Thunder's first game against against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 24. That would most likely mean, barring injuries, that Lu Dort would be starting alongside Jalen Williams at the forward position. Holmgren would slot in at the center spot and Hartenstein would enter as the sixth-man. That being said, Hartenstein may not have signed an 87-million dollar contract to be the Thunder's sixth man.
If Hartenstein starts at the center spot and Holmgren at the power forward, that would make former Arkansas Razorback Jaylin Williams the next man up at center. Williams is undersized compared to Holmgren and Hartenstein, but the motor he plays with makes up for it.
Williams has perimeter shooting capabilities, shooting a career 38.5% from three so pairing him with Holmgren provides an interesting shooting lineup. Williams is more likely to see the court early in the season while the Thunder figure out its rotation. It's also possible Holmgren plays at both spots, depending on who OKC plays on a given day.
The Thunder have no shortage of options of who they can slot in as its big man. Most NBA teams in this era roll out multiple lineups with different personnel depending on matchups. The Thunder will be able to defend teams with larger centers using Hartenstein and shut down teams with more athletic forwards and centers using Holmgren.
