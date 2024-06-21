OKC Thunder Have 'Arrived' Following Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls Trade
The Oklahoma City Thunder shocked the NBA world on Thursday, acquiring veteran guard and NBA champion Alex Caruso, and sending Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in doing so.
Evidently, the move made by Thunder general manager Sam Presti sent a message to the league. Oklahoma City -- after posting a 57-25 record and No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season -- has "arrived" as a contender. The championship window is open.
Giddey, a 21-year-old talent, has incredible potential. As was understood by the organization, Giddey was not going to be able to realize that potential in Oklahoma City. In turn, the Thunder brought in a veteran, defensive-minded guard who will seamlessly fit into the team's playstyle and culture.
Caruso brings elite defensive talent, as well as the ability to space the floor. He averaged a career-high 10.1 points per game while shooting 41 percent on 3-pointers -- an archetype the Thunder will thrive within the lineup.
Furthermore, the Thunder aren't finished yet. The championship window is here, and the young core has proven themselves. Now the team can use its No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft along with its $30 million-plus in salary cap this offseason to build a true title contender.
"Oklahoma City has arrived and they're competing for championships moving forward," The Athletic's Shams Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. "They're building and they still have a lot of salary cap space."
Adding Caruso was a true win-now move. As if winning 57 games and playing well into the second round wasn't enough, the team truly has "arrived." Presti has made a trade on each draft night since 2018, and it's hard to imagine he doesn't make a move this year, too.
With cap space to play with, the Thunder now has more on-court flexibility on both sides of the ball. Both Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace benefit from the trade, too. Aside from having another defensive stopper on the team, the two will get more on-ball reps throughout next season, which could open up the offense even further.
