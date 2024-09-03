OKC Thunder Have Flipped a Weakness Into a Strength as Clear by Latest Ranking
The NBA is right around the corner and soon games will be played giving us new date points, discussion fodder and narratives aplenty. For now, it is the dead of the offseason with training camp still a bit too far away to feel the basketball chill in the air - At least in Oklahoma - but yet close enough where predictions can be made on solid footing with the majority of offseason moves in the rear view mirror and the countdown clock starting to tick away at the next season.
The Oklahoma City Thunder enjoy a pretty consistent role in preview content: The Western Conference favorites. Only lagging behind the Boston Celtics for NBA title odds many project the Thunder to build on their impressive season a year ago.
Oklahoma City captured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference during the 2023-24 season riffling off 57 wins and advancing past the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016 in the process. Still, these accomplishments didn’t make the Thunder complacent.
This offseason, the OKC Thunder were aggressive grabbing Isaiah Hartenstein in Free Agency making the largest signing in franchise history just weeks after acquiring two time all-defensive guard Alex Caruso who fits this team like a glove given his shooting and versatility.
Along with predictions come rankings in the NBA offseason and the recent position ranking from Hoops Hype illustrates just how improved this Thunder team is.
After the lack of front-court depth ultimately doomed the OKC Thunder a year ago, now in the preseason rankings, Hoops Hype has two Thunder centers in the top 20.
Joining Hartenstein (18) is rising star Chet Holmgren as the Gonzaga product checks in at the no. 9 spot.
Quickly, Oklahoma City has turned a weakness into a strength with now Jaylin Williams shuffled to the third string center the front court options - which still include going small - are a plenty for bench boss Mark Daigneault.
