OKC Thunder Have Right Mentality Ahead of Title Defense
The Paycom Center floor is clear of confetti. A project that likely took the entire offseason to pull off. Oklahoma City is attempting to buck the current trend of parity that has overtaken the NBA. The past six champions have failed to even make it past the second round. The Thunder hope that stat doesn't improve to seven this season.
At Monday's media day, the Bricktown ballers were all peppered with questions regarding their looming title defense campaign with training camp opening Tuesday. They proved to have the right mentality.
"It would suck to lose the NBA Championship in 2026. So that's the new focus. That's the new goal. And how we get there is the same as it's always ever been -- daily improvement and focusing on trying to get better at the things that we can control every day. And hopefully we look up and we've accomplished the same thing we just accomplished," Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said bluntly.
Throughout the day, it was clear the team understands there is a target on their back. Despite bringing back their championship roster - with the lone departure being Dillon Jones to Washington to make way for rookie Thomas Sorber, who is out for the season with an ACL injury - the team has to continue to improve.
While the rest of the NBA made splash moves in an attempt to dethrone the Thunder, Oklahoma City remains tied to not just their team but the process. Stacking days, one of 82 and 0-0, will continue to be the lingo around Bricktown. However, the team understands the challenge this year will be different.
"I think if we didn't acknowledge that it will be a little different this year you'd be probably a little naive and put yourself behind the 8 ball," veteran swingman Alex Caruso explained. "But, yeah, playing with a target on your back this year, I think there was a lot of times last year even through our dominance through the regular season that people kind of overlooked it and were just, like, all right, let's wait and see how it pans out when it matters. I think proving it in the playoffs and winning the championship solidifies that a little bit, at least in the basketball community, as far as like how you prepare for somebody, maybe the respect you give them on any given night. So that will be different regardless of we want it to be the same or normal. Like, our routine won't change, but we have to have the self awareness and acknowledge that playing with the target on your pack as the defending champions is different."
Caruso has been part of a title defense before, after winning the championship in the bubble with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Purple and Gold went a self describe by the defensive ace on Monday "forgettable," 42-30 en route to a first round exit against the Phoenix Suns.
The veteran understands what the road lying ahead of the Thunder looks like and is a valuable presence to this young squad.
"What we've been doing. You know, we're not playing for the TV games or the contracts or, like, you're chasing -- this is going to sound really dramatic, but you are chasing greatness. You're chasing to achieve stuff that hasn't been done in our organization. And that's everybody's motivation. I think that's why we're a special group," All-Star Jalen Williams said when asked how the team stays focused entering this season. "Everybody is saying defending [the title] but we're trying to be on the offensive as well and do that. So we're coming in with more motivation to do that every year.
Greatness is on the table for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their mindset is the reason why. An understanding that greatness is not granted through just one title. An understanding that the team has to improve and attack their goal. An understanding that it is time to turn to the page.
"I'd say the biggest thing is what we learned about how to chase something like that. You know, nobody's coming into the first day of training camp tomorrow thinking about championship. We're thinking about what we have to do that day to get better. And we all understand that we have to do that every single day in order to give ourselves a chance to accomplish something special like that," Rising Star Chet Holmgren said. "And that's the mindset that everybody has. We're all bought into that, and you can't focus on what's going on in June on day one of training camp, you know? If you do that, you won't be playing in June, so we understand that."
Day one of their chase for the 2026 championship begins inside the Thunder practice facility on Tuesday. They hope to make their own history.