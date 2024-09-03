OKC Thunder Have to Capitalize on Easy Stretch in 2024-25 Schedule
The Oklahoma City Thunder are projected by nearly every media member and the Vegas odds to pull off another successful season - pegged as the top team in the Western Conference and only lagging behind the Boston Celtics in NBA Finals odds.
After a 57-win season a year ago, the OKC Thunder are attempting to match or improve on that mark during the 2024-25 campaign to remain atop the Western Conference with home court advantage throughout the West playoffs.
One of the reasons the Thunder were able to be so successful a year ago was their ability to avoid losing streaks - Oklahoma City only went on one three-game skid during the 2023-24 campaign and avoided dropping consecutive games at a high frequency.
To pull that off, teams have to capitalize against teams they should knock off on paper. An area that trips up top-tier teams is their inability to stay focused against weaker squads.
The Thunder's easiest stretch will come from Feb. 26-March 3 on the calendar as Oklahoma City battles with the Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs on the road before welcoming in the Houston Rockets to the Paycom Center on the second night of a back to back.
Oklahoma City is flat out better than the two Eastern Conference foes who could be spiraling by this point in the season. While the Spurs will be energized as always for the Victor Wembanyama-Chet Holmgren showdown, the Thunder should take care of business against them as well.
That leaves the Houston Rockets in March - Jalen Green's favorite month - which could be threatening, but again, Oklahoma City is a far superior team than their Western Conference counterparts hoping to make the play-in tournament, ending this stretch on a win at home should be a priority.
