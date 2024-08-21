OKC Thunder Head Coach Lands On Top 40 Under 40 List
Mark Daigneault’s rise to the top has been an inspiring story to say the least. He joined Oklahoma City at the beginning of the team’s rebuild and was a mostly unknown hire. There wasn’t much background information on Daigneault other than the fact that he started in the Thunder’s organization as rose through the ranks as the team’s G League head coach.
Now, he’s viewed as one of the top coaches in the game and received universal praise from the NBA community a season ago as the Thunder rose to the top. His system has been elite, and his defenses have been gritty. Daigneault has figured out how to unlock the potential of this Thunder team.
Recently, The Athletic posted a list of the top 40 league personnel members that are under 40 years old. It’s no surprise that Daigneault landed on the list. He will continue to rise with the Thunder over the next few years.
“Daigneault has established himself as one of the league’s best head coaches, even as he holds a sub.500 record over his four seasons on the sideline in Oklahoma City,” The Athletic noted. “He won the NBA’s Coach of the Year award this past season after finishing second the year before. He has implemented a unique style of play with the Thunder, and those who know speak well of his ability to connect with others and his EQ. LeBron James and JJ Redick are among his fans.”
Overall, Daigneault has a career record of 143-175, but the stats don’t tell the story. His first two seasons were transformative, as Oklahoma City was developing for the future and gunning for the lottery. In 2022-23, he helped the Thunder exceed expectations by over 15 games and shockingly led them to the play-in tournament. Then, last season, he put it all together. The Thunder went 57-25 and snatched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference before sweeping a first round playoff series.
In turn, Daigneault ran away with the NBA’s Coach of the Year Award last season by grabbing 89-of-100 first place votes. He’s one of the odds on favorites to go back-to-back this upcoming season, too.
It’s no surprise that Daigneault was listed in the Top 40 Under 40 list, as he has turned into one of the brightest young minds in basketball. With him at the helm, Oklahoma City’s ceiling is limitless.
