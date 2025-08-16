OKC Thunder Hit the Road For Five Game Stretch in March
The Oklahoma City Thunder are projected to once again finish atop the Western Conference with a unique blend of talent and depth on the reigning champions roster.
On Thursday, the NBA announced the 2025-26 regular season schedule which features the team's longest road trip on the docket this upcoming season. The bad news? OKC is out of town for five straight games spread across 11 days. The good news? It doubles as their easiest stretch of the season on the court.
OKC Thunder Longest Road Trip
- March 17 @ Orlando Magic
- March 18 @ Brooklyn Nets
- March 21 @ Washington Wizards
- March 23 @ Philadelphia 76ers
- March 25 @ Boston Celtics
The Oklahoma City Thunder start this road trip with the toughest test heading down to Orlando. The Magic should be one of the league's best defenses to mirror the Thunder's historic unit. The Disney Dimers should see a bolstered offense after trading for Desmond Bane making this contest a fun grind-it-out game to tip-off this road swing.
From here, the road trip gets easier on the floor but even harder off of it.
Sure, the Brooklyn Nets are a toothless Tiger, the Wizards are kids trying to find their way but remain in the first half of their coming of age movie and the 76ers will likely look like a M.A.S.H. unit come March. The Thunder close things out against Boston before returning home to host Chicago.
The OKC Thunder are leaps and bounds better than these Eastern Conference competitors, but with a back-to-back mixed in with a lengthy stint away from home, it will be hard for the team to stay crisp. Throughout the mundane 82-game season, it is hard to bring intensity each night. In some games, the stakes, environment and opposition help the cause. On this five-game roadie? It is B.Y.O.J. Bring Your Own Juice.
A year ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder were able to remain mentally sharp despite battling adversity. Sure, they ran away with the best record in the NBA by rattling off 68 wins –– including a 32-8 road record –– but not only did Oklahoma City deal with poor injury luck and still manage to pull out wins, they also displayed a unique ability to treat every game the same (Perhaps the 0-0 mindset head coach Mark Daigneault preaches actually works!)
For Oklahoma City to capture its third straight No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, they will need to take care of business in these long road trips and during BYOJ games.
The Thunder have two additional four game road trips. One takes place in November on the West coast with Oklahoma City taking on the Clippers, Trail Blazers, Kings and wraps up with going across the country to Memphis. Another such stint takes place in January sees the Thunder head to Houston, Miami, Cleveland and Milwaukee.