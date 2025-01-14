OKC Thunder Hold Top Odds to Finish Regular Season with NBA's Best Record
The Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to be one of the NBA's best teams again in 2024-25 after earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season.
Yet, almost no one could have predicted how impressive OKC would be in the first half of the season. Not only are the Thunder sitting at 32-6 despite one of the team's best players missing the majority of the season, but the team has notched a handful of impressive wins.
Even without Chet Holmgren, who suffered a hip injury early in the season, Mark Daigneault and company have managed to secure commanding victories against some of the league's best teams.
In the past few weeks alone, the Thunder have defeated the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks by double digits after trailing at halftime. In a rematch just with the Knicks a few days later, the OKC trounced New York by 25 points.
After such a strong start to the season and only one regular season loss since Dec. 3, the Thunder are now the betting favorite to head into the playoffs with more wins than any other team in the NBA.
On FanDuel SportsBook, the Oklahoma City currently holds -145 odds to lead the league in regular season wins. The Cleveland Cavaliers checked in a second on the list with +170 odds.
Cleveland is the only team in the NBA that currently boasts a better record than the Thunder as the team is 33-5 before a Tuesday night matchup with the Indiana Pacers. The Cavaliers are also the only team to best Daigneault's squad in a regular season game since Dec. 1, when the Houston Rockets took down OKC.
The Boston Celtics hold the third-highest odds to win the most regular season games at +900.
Oklahoma City returns to action on Jan. 14 when MVP contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company finish their West Coast road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.