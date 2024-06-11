OKC Thunder Holds Third-Best Odds to Land LA Clippers' Russell Westbrook
Could Russell Westbrook sport an Oklahoma City Thunder jersey again before his legendary career comes to a close?
The Thunder have the third-best odds to land the LA Clippers guard at +400. They trail the Miami Heat at +300 and Chicago Bulls at +325, according to Bovada.
Being a storied Thunder guard, also known as the franchise's leading scorer and league's leader in triple doubles, a Westbrook return to Oklahoma City is fun speculation. And a potential return to his former franchise might be the only reason for the odds given because the move simply doesn't make much sense right now.
Westbrook returning on a one-year deal down the line to retire a Thunder would make sense, but given the team's play style and lack of role for a player like Westbrook, there's not necessarily room for the Clippers guard on the team.
Both of the teams listed before the Thunder in odds make more sense. The Heat could benefit from a player like Westbrook, someone who clearly fits the bill in the Heat culture. The Bulls are looking at a reset and are in a weird spot when it comes to roster-building.
At this point in time, it's more than likely Westbrook is a sixth man at his next destination, too. Again, the Thunder can't offer that role.
The story is fun, and there's reason to speculate future returns to Oklahoma City for Westbrook and Kevin Durant, but the time isn't here yet. The Thunder is trying to continue and solidify themselves as contenders while those two continue to unravel their careers and look to compete for championships in their own regard.
For the time being, the new era will remain separated entirely from the old era, and Thunder fans should be able to enjoy and embrace the current stage of Oklahoma City basketball while appreciating what used to be.
So, don't bank on a Westbrook return to the Thunder until his career has reached its final stage. That's down the road -- if at all. The future Hall of Fame point guard still has something to give plenty of teams, whether it results in a Larry O'Brien or not.
