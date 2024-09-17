How Dillon Jones Could Sneak his Way Into the Thunder Rotation
There's no doubt that the Oklahoma City Thunder are loaded with talent, making it harder for any new, young piece to earn any big minutes. One of the Thunder's two first round picks, 22-year-old Dillon Jones, might just have what it takes to do so.
Jones, who played for the Weber State Wildcats for his college career, displayed his incredible versatility in his four years in the Big Sky conference. He averaged 15 points per game in his time there, along with 9.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He posted near career-highs in all those stats in his senior year. Those stats alone highlight why he has the opportunity to earn meaningful minutes with the Thunder.
In his senior year at Weber State, his ability to score on multiple levels was made pretty clear. His career-best of 20.8 points per game last season stands out, as well as 32.4% from the perimeter on 3.4 attempts per game. He did a great jop last year of his getting to his spots in the mid-range, which were a high-efficiency shot for him.
He was also able to use his 240-pound frame to get to the rim. In a less-talented conference, he could easily out-physical players at his position. Jones proved to be an elite rebounder and playmaker at his position as well. He averaged more than nine rebounds for three of his four seasons with Weber State. His size helps with that, regardless of which position he's playing.
Jones was clearly able to play multiple positions last season. With his size and main skillset, he appears destined to play the small forward or power forward position. That being said, he had the opportunity to play the point guard spot for Weber State, where he averaged 5.2 assists per game.
Jones plays offense and defense at a high level, while also using his size to rebound at a high level. Though it was against lower-competition, he had one of the best stat lines amongst draft prospects last class. He's going to play multiple positions this season, whether it's in the G-League or with the Thunder.
His versatility, regardless of position, is what will give him the best shot at quality NBA minutes. We saw him knock down shots from the perimeter in the Summer League, which will be a key factor in whether he plays or not. Shooting efficiency and shot selection, for any rookie, are driving factors for early playing time.
If Jones is able to continue to rebound, pas and defend at a high level, while also getting to his spots on offense, there is a path to him seeing the court.
