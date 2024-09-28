Thunder Ink Trio to Training Camp Deals
The Oklahoma City Thunder are primed to be contenders as the 2024-25 season is just around the corner. First up on their journey is training camp, which gets underway on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
While the Thunder roster is set - even possessing a vacant spot with just 17 players inked to standard or two-way pacts - they still need camp bodies, as every team does.
That’s where exhibition ten contracts come in, giving the players the right to report to camp for practice and/or preseason games which can help teams handle the workload of their regulars.
Oklahoma City has signed a slew of training camp deals most recently a batch of three Malevy Leons, Alex Reese and Cormac Ryan. The bookends were with the Thunder at NBA Summer League while Reese played with the G League United squad in their overseas sessions.
While none from this trio project to make the Thunder roster, these are still notable signings. On top of the previously mentioned camp benefits, Oklahoma City had the inside track to bring all three players to their G League affiliate - the reigning champion Blue - after a summer of roster turnover.
Per the team, Leons appeared in 35 games (all starts) with the Bradley Braves in the 2023-24 collegiate season and averaged 13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.46 blocks, 1.54 steals and 1.3 assists while shooting 49% from the floor.
Reese saw time in 43 games with the Rip City Remix of the NBA G League last season and averaged 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.
Ryan spent the 2023-24 season with the North Carolina Tarheels and in 36 games (34 starts), averaged 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
This group projects to be with the team Tuesday as camp opens but could be waived any time as a mechanism to secure their G League rights.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.