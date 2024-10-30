OKC Thunder is the NBA's Most 'Cohesive' Unit
The Oklahoma City Thunder may only be three games into the 2024-25 season, but it remains as the lone undefeated team in the Western Conference.
Through defeating the Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in quick succession, the Thunder has continued its success from last season even further. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has seemed to somehow improve through a higher emphasis on upping his 3-point volume, while Chet Holmgren has started to build a potential case for an All-Star nod in his second year.
From top to bottom, Oklahoma City has contributors that make an impact on any given night. Whether it be Alex Caruso's stifling defense, Aaron Wiggins' perfection of a 3&D forward or Isaiah Joe's elite 3-point shooting, it has players that know their role, and do it very well.
Trying to pinpoint a weakness on the Thunder roster is borderline impossible. The two biggest issues it dealt with last season, rebounding and the awkward fit of Josh Giddey, were addressed by bringing in Isaiah Hartenstein and Caruso during the summer.
Oklahoma City has found a way to sign, draft and trade for players that all come together perfectly in the system its trying to build, which has been a driving force behind its rise to the top of the West. There aren't too many other teams around the league that contain as balanced of a lineup as it does.
On NBA TV, analyst Sam Mitchell called the Thunder "the most cohesive group" he had ever seen, and considering the tight-knit relationship the entire roster has with each other, it's not an overreaction.
Oklahoma City has established a brotherhood of sorts unparalleled by any other team, helped by the young nature of the players there. Even with a more experienced veteran like Caruso, he's already fit seamlessly in the culture that the team has built.
You don't have to dig deep to see the Thunder's culture shine through. When Gilgeous-Alexander or Holmgren brings several teammates alongside them for a postgame interview, it's clear that there's a special relationship that carries beyond just the game.
That's one of the differences setting Oklahoma City apart from the rest of the NBA.
