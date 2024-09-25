Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein Lists Top Five Passing Big Men
Not many players can stake claim as an NBA franchise's biggest free agent signing, but Isaiah Hartenstein can do just that after signing a three-year/$87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the beginning of July.
As one of the smallest markets in the league, Oklahoma City has been far from a free agent destination since the franchise came into existence over a decade ago. With a rising young roster that secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, however, it finally has enough bargaining power to convince high-profile free agents to join its roster.
Hartenstein brings more elite defense and rebounding to the center position alongside Chet Holmgren, but an underrated aspect of his game is playmaking. The 26-year-old averaged 2.5 assists per game last season — solid numbers for typical players at the position.
During a recent interview with Ur. Perspectives, Hartenstein named his top five passing big men in NBA history: Nikola Jokic, Arvydas Sabonis, Domantas Sabonis, Draymond Green and Andrew Bogut.
That's quite the list — and it's a very legitimate one. All five centers are players that Hartenstein either watched and looked up to before entering the NBA, or one's that he's modeled his game after since being drafted. The art of a passing big man is a special ability to have, and many never reach it.
Jokic is the obvious center to be the greatest passing big man of all time, averaging at least nine assists per game in the past two years. As a now three-time MVP winner, he's also one of the greatest players to ever play at the position.
Before him came Aryvdas, who paved the way for the likes of Jokic, Green, Bogut and his son, Domantas. Although his assists numbers don't jump off the page, everyone who played around the Hall of Famer can attest to his playmaking prowess — and the names that followed.
While Hartenstein may not rank to that status as of yet, he's developed into one of the smartest playmaking big men in the NBA of today. If that trend continues, the Thunder will be in for a dynamic pairing between him and Holmgren.
