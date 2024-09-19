New Key Thunder Player Shines in Workout Video
Mere days stand between NBA fans and training camp, inching closer to the preseason and the eventual tip-off of the 2024-25 campaign. The only thing getting Bricktown hoop through this period as they eagerly await the start of this highly anticipated Thunder season is workout videos circulating social media.
This is a tale as old as time, a song as old as rhythm, each summer big men display guard-like skills, non-shooters stroke it from beyond the arc and pick-up runs change fundamental beliefs of players until October rolls around and normalcy is restored.
The latest version of one of these thought-shifting videos is Isaiah Hartenstein seeing footage of him dazzling with the basketball in his hands, floating like a ballerina to the rim with nibble foot work and powerful slams, blocking shots and splashing triples in pick up runs with his skills trainer.
After the Oklahoma City Thunder inked Hartenstein to a massive three-year pact worth over 80 million dollars, the questions began to fly of what his role would look like in Bricktown. As the former Knicks center was introduced to the local media in Oklahoma City both he and general manager Sam Presti discussed the room he has to grow in his game at just 26 years old.
This left the Thunder faithful daydreaming of shot creation, triples and stretching the floor for their newly acquired center who may or may not be in the first five. These workout videos have not cooled off the hope of Hartenstein expanding his game.
Last Season, Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 64 percent from the floor, 33 percent from beyond the arc (1-for-3) and 70 percent from the charity stripe.
