Jalen Williams Discusses Upcoming Matchup Against His Brother
On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder return to action following the NBA All Star Break with a trip to Utah to take on the Jazz. This game isn't stealing headlines as the juggernaut Thunder (44-10) take on the tanking Jazz (13-41) for the third time this season.
However, Cody Williams wasn't available in any of the prior meetings, curbing one of the most fun storylines this the NBA schedule was released: The divisonal foes featuring a sibling rivalry between the Jazz rookie and Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams.
As of now, things are trending for Friday's tilt to mark the first time Cody and Jalen Williams matchup against one another in an NBA game, which is a special moment for each party and their family.
"Our age gap is so unique, it is like three years and some change so it kinda bumped us out of being in High School together. Just when we were younger eight and five was such a drastic (difference), we worked out together and done a men's league together one time with our friends, so we have done stuff like that. But we have never, actually, competitively played against each other," The Thunder All-Star said after practice on Thursday.
"I don't really trash talk anybody in general, but I might for him," Williams said with a smirk when asked if he would trash talk his brother.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.