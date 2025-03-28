OKC Thunder: Jalen Williams, Mark Daigneault Reflect on Josh Giddey Trade
On Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will welcome Josh Giddey back to the Paycom Center for the first time as a visitor. The OKC Thunder pulled off a one-for-one swap with the Chicago Bulls this summer that shipped Giddey to the Windy City and netted back defensive ace Alex Caruso.
These two teams have faced off once this season, way back in October in Chicago, but the vibe is different for this upcoming matchup. Clearly, the homecoming aspect is massive but Giddey's post-All-Star Break numbers has gained more attention to this trade in recent weeks.
Since the Mid-Winter Classic, Giddey is averaging 22.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists wiith 53/51/80 shooting splits. In that 13 game span, the former No. 6 overall pick has doomed the Lakers twice including Thursday night's jaw-dropping buzzer beater.
At practice on Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder made head coach Mark Daigneault and All-Star Jalen Williams available to the assembled media. In that time, they were eached asked about the upcoming matchup against Giddey's Bulls on Monday.
"I haven't see a ton [Of Chicago Bulls games] with my eyes, but I have seen [Josh Giddey's] Numbers and they have been gaudy. He is playing great, obviously. Trades are inherently mutually beneficial. i think that is one where both teams benefited, and the players individually benefited," Daigneault said. "Alex [Caruso] ended up in a situation he wanted to be in. Josh is obviously able to play a role there that shows his talent in a contract year and is maximizing that. We are certainly happy for him, not a surprise. He is a really, really talented player. But we are happy for him, so, we will see him on Monday but happy to see him having success."
Giddey's former teammate was just as giddy about the success the former lottery pick is having and getting to reconnect on Monday.
"I saw [the game winner] which was super dope. he is playing extremely well so, any time one of our brothers leaves and play super well you guys know we support them. I am super happy for him that he is figuring it out, he is back to what he usual does, very cool moment, very rare thing too," Williams said. "I am excited [to play against him]. It is always fun playing against [Josh Giddey]...It is always good to see familiar faces, you don't know when the next time is you will see somebody. You try not to take those times for granted."
Ultimately, this trade is stil a win-win for each side. Giddey is playing a role that more fits his style and leads to success in Chicago that he would've never gotten in Oklahoma City, especially after the 22-year-old didn't want to come off the pine this season. Caruso's hard nosed defensive style of play is certainly more fun –– and valuable –– to play with a winner as opposed to a play-in squad.