Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Earn Most Improved Player Votes
On Tuesday, the NBA TNT pregame show revealed Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has taken home the Most Improved Player honor. Maxey was one of three finalist for the award joining him was runner up Coby White and Houston Rockets big man Alprene Sengun.
Following the announcement from the Inside the NBA crew, the league announced the voting breakdown for the Most Improved Player award. The Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25) earned two representatives.
Jalen Williams finished fourth in the Most Improved Player race with 79 total points, including five first-place votes for the Sopohomore that has taken over fourth quarters to help lift the Thunder in the clutch.
Gilgeous-Alexander received a second-place vote for the Most Improved Player award, the same year in which he is a top three finalist for the the Most Valuable Player honor.
The ever-improving duo has led the Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the youngest squad to accomplish that feat. Oklahoma City has catapulted into contender status and own a 1-0 advantage over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the New Orleans Pelicans for Game 2 of their first-round series against the No. 8-seeded Pelicans who will still be without Zion Williamson. The matchup will tip-off at 8:30 PM CT on TNT and Bally Sports Oklahoma.
