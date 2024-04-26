Mark Daigneault Reveals What 'Stood Out' When Drafting Thunder Star Jalen Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder's 2022 NBA Draft class was elite. Not only did they secure Chet Holmgren -- a true unicorn at the center position -- but they hit in the second round by drafting Jaylin Williams. Ousmane Dieng at pick No. 11 looks to be an encouraging project full of growth. The most important part of the class, though, was the team hitting at pick No. 12.
Jalen Williams being selected No. 12 was far from a popular pick. He was a draft riser who was often projected to land in the second round, sometimes late in the first round but wasn't considered a lottery pick.
Thunder general manager Sam Presti and head coach Mark Daigneault are true professionals and did their homework. Hitting on the pick with Williams is a huge testament to that, and there was one game in particular that stood out to Daigneault while prepping for the 2022 NBA Draft.
Williams wasn't playing in a power conference or big-name school. He went to Santa Clara. Still, he played in the same conference as now-teammate Chet Holmgren, who went to Gonzaga. Playing against Holmgren and the Bulldogs, Williams made a huge impression on Daigneault and the Thunder staff.
In a 115-83 blowout loss to Gonzaga, Williams played the right way. He finished the game leading Santa Clara in scoring with 17 points, adding five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block -- providing a little bit of everything despite the huge loss.
“He [was] still making the next right play. He's not trying to force anything. He’s not trying to go force a play," Daigneault said of Williams.
Looking at the tape, Williams' game in college has carried to the NBA in a big way. He's an incredibly efficient player, playing in a system that promotes playing the right way. Williams' emergence is a big reason for the Thunder making a leap last season and this season both, and he holds true superstar potential for the Thunder.
